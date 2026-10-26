STOXX 600 holds at 636.26 as energy slips modestly
European stocks barely budged on Monday, with the STOXX 600 holding steady at 636.26 points.
Energy shares slipped a bit as oil prices dropped, thanks to less tension between the US and Iran, but travel and leisure stocks actually got a boost from those lower fuel costs.
Investors are keeping an eye on company earnings and the unrest in France to figure out what's next.
Galp Energia falls while Computacenter rises
Earnings reports sent mixed signals: Galp Energia's stock tumbled 8.5%, even though its profits jumped by 68% (yep, expectations were high).
On the flip side, Computacenter's shares climbed 6.8% after it raised its annual outlook.
All this just shows how sensitive markets are right now (to both business numbers and what's happening around the world, especially in places like France).