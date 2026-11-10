STOXX 600 nears record as DAX rises on oil fall
Business
European stock markets had a strong day, with the STOXX 600 index nearly hitting its all-time high and Germany's DAX up 1%.
The rally came after oil prices dropped and tensions between the US and Iran eased, thanks to President Trump downplaying fears of military conflict.
Airlines gain, Infineon surges
Cheaper oil gave airline stocks like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM a lift, while Infineon Technologies surged after sharing upbeat growth forecasts.
Investors are feeling optimistic too: lower energy costs could help cool inflation and reduce the pressure for more interest rate hikes, which is good news for European markets overall.