STOXX 600 reaches 656.86 as tech and earnings boost Europe

European markets just hit a new all-time high, with the STOXX 600 index climbing to 656.86 points, thanks mostly to a strong showing from tech stocks and upbeat earnings reports.

Investment strategist Ruben Dalfovo at Saxo Bank summed it up well, saying that European main indexes have been flirting with record levels since the end of last month, but already in the past few months, we have seen consecutive months of gains, and one of the main reasons is definitely the rising corporate profits.