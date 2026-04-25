Strait of Hormuz closure cuts India's WANA engineering exports 50%

March engineering exports up 1.1%

Even though total engineering exports from India managed a tiny 1.1% growth in March, that's way down from February's nearly 13%.

The conflict has hit different sectors unevenly: while auto parts and engines fell, two- and three-wheeler exports actually jumped by 26%.

Exports to major markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia also dropped sharply.

The EEPC says disrupted shipping routes are making things tough for exporters.