Strait of Hormuz closure cuts India's WANA engineering exports 50%
India's engineering exports to the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region dropped by 50% in March 2026, mainly because the conflict in West Asia closed off the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route.
This sudden dip brought exports down to $864 million, and it's had a noticeable impact on India's overall export numbers.
March engineering exports up 1.1%
Even though total engineering exports from India managed a tiny 1.1% growth in March, that's way down from February's nearly 13%.
The conflict has hit different sectors unevenly: while auto parts and engines fell, two- and three-wheeler exports actually jumped by 26%.
Exports to major markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia also dropped sharply.
The EEPC says disrupted shipping routes are making things tough for exporters.