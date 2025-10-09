PhonePe introduces UPI AutoPay for JioHotstar subscriptions: How it works

PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG), in collaboration with RuPay and JioHotstar , has launched a new feature called UPI AutoPay. The initiative was unveiled at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. With this feature, users can set up their subscription payments on UPI using their RuPay Credit Cards instead of linking mandates directly to bank accounts.

Problem-solving Addressing payment failures, enhancing user experience The new feature is designed to tackle payment failures due to insufficient account balances, ensuring uninterrupted access to subscription-based services like JioHotstar. For merchants, this integration is likely to reduce customer drop-offs and improve transaction success rates. PhonePe's Subscription IQ platform supports various recurring payment modes such as UPI AutoPay, eNACH, and card-based billing on a single interface.

User convenience Commitment to seamless experiences Ankit Gaur, Head of Payment Gateway & Online Merchants at PhonePe, said the launch is aimed at making recurring payments "simple for users and reliable for businesses." He also highlighted the flexibility offered by this feature, allowing users to cancel subscriptions anytime. A JioHotstar spokesperson emphasized that their partnership with PhonePe will enhance the platform's ability to deliver seamless entertainment experiences through consistent and reliable subscription renewals.