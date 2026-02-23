Striders Impex IPO: Minimum investment set at ₹2.3 lakh Business Feb 23, 2026

Striders Impex, a toy and kids' merchandise brand, is going public with an IPO opening February 26.

The company plans to raise ₹36.29 crore by offering 50.40 lakh shares at ₹71-₹72 each (face value ₹10).

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares (₹2.3 lakh); the issue closing date and listing date are not stated in the source.