Striders Impex IPO: Minimum investment set at ₹2.3 lakh
Striders Impex, a toy and kids' merchandise brand, is going public with an IPO opening February 26.
The company plans to raise ₹36.29 crore by offering 50.40 lakh shares at ₹71-₹72 each (face value ₹10).
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares (₹2.3 lakh); the issue closing date and listing date are not stated in the source.
The company and its business
Striders Impex designs and sells toys under its own brands like Pugs at Play, plus collabs with big names like Disney, Hamleys, and Miniso.
They have a pan-India omnichannel network and distribution across modern trade, general trade and e-commerce platforms and are now expanding into the UAE.
Use of issue proceeds
The money raised will help Striders Impex grow—funding their new UAE subsidiary, paying off loans, boosting working capital, and supporting everyday business needs as they aim for bigger things both in India and abroad.