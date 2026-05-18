Strides Pharma Q4 profit up 51% and revenue ₹1,323.47 cr

Strides Pharma ex-US sales jump 35%

Most of that growth came from outside the US sales in non-US markets shot up by 35%, while US revenue dipped just a bit.

Even with higher expenses in the quarter, Strides finished fiscal 2026 with an annual profit of ₹575 crore (down from last year's one-time gains) and revenue rising to nearly ₹4,859 crore.

CEO Badree Komandur credited strong ex-US performance and steady focus on growth.

If you're a shareholder, there's good news: a ₹5 per share dividend is on the table for fiscal 2026.