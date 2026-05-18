Strides Pharma Q4 profit up 51% and revenue ₹1,323.47 cr
Business
Strides Pharma wrapped up the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with a big 51% jump in profit, landing at ₹129.28 crore compared to ₹85.62 crore last year.
Revenue also climbed to ₹1,323.47 crore, showing the company is keeping its growth streak alive.
Strides Pharma ex-US sales jump 35%
Most of that growth came from outside the US sales in non-US markets shot up by 35%, while US revenue dipped just a bit.
Even with higher expenses in the quarter, Strides finished fiscal 2026 with an annual profit of ₹575 crore (down from last year's one-time gains) and revenue rising to nearly ₹4,859 crore.
CEO Badree Komandur credited strong ex-US performance and steady focus on growth.
If you're a shareholder, there's good news: a ₹5 per share dividend is on the table for fiscal 2026.