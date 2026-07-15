Stripe, Advent make $53B bid for PayPal
By Mudit Dube
Jul 15, 2026 09:37 am
What's the story
Payment processing company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have made a joint proposal to acquire PayPal Holdings Inc. The deal is valued at over $53 billion, according to a Reuters report. Operating in over 200 markets worldwide, PayPal is a global online payment platform and digital wallet that enables individuals and businesses to securely transfer funds, accept payments, and shop online.
Financing details
Proposal backed by nearly $50B in committed financing
The acquisition proposal is supported by nearly $50 billion in committed financing from banks.
The offer was made earlier this month and is priced at $60.5 per share, which is approximately a 28% premium on PayPal's closing share price on Tuesday.