Stripe appoints Manish Maheshwari head of India revenue and growth
Business
Stripe just named Manish Maheshwari, who's led teams at Twitter and Flipkart, as its new head of revenue and growth for India.
With over 20 years in tech, he's stepping in to help Indian businesses, especially artificial intelligence startups, go global right from the start.
Manish Maheshwari built Fanory.ai AI platform
Before Stripe, Maheshwari built Fanory.ai, a platform helping creators earn with AI.
His move comes as Stripe ramps up its Bengaluru hub, investing in engineering and operations to make payments smoother for Indian companies aiming for international reach.
Stripe's leadership says his deep experience in India's tech scene will be key as more local startups look to scale worldwide.