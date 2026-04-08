Stripe appoints Manish Maheshwari head of India revenue and growth

Manish Maheshwari built Fanory.ai AI platform

Before Stripe, Maheshwari built Fanory.ai, a platform helping creators earn with AI.

His move comes as Stripe ramps up its Bengaluru hub, investing in engineering and operations to make payments smoother for Indian companies aiming for international reach.

Stripe's leadership says his deep experience in India's tech scene will be key as more local startups look to scale worldwide.