Stripe buys OpenRouter for more than $7B in AI push
Business
Stripe is making a big move into AI by acquiring OpenRouter, an AI platform that lets customers tap into more than 400 different models, all from one place.
The deal is worth more than $7 billion.
OpenRouter has 8 million users worldwide
OpenRouter, led by CEO Alex Atallah, has quickly become popular with eight million users worldwide thanks to its easy access to multiple AI tools (and no vendor-lock-in headaches).
The company recently raised $113 million and was valued at $1.3 billion in May 2026.
The acquisition rumors started in July and are now official: Stripe is betting big on the future of AI.