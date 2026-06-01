Stronger US dollar and surging oil push gold slightly lower
Business
Gold took a small hit on Monday, dropping after the US dollar strengthened and oil prices surged.
Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $4,527.36 per ounce, while US futures fell 0.8%.
The rising dollar made gold pricier for global buyers, and higher oil costs are fueling inflation worries.
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Meanwhile, silver, platinum, and palladium all saw gains.
Gold demand in India slowed thanks to high prices and import duties, while China's market stayed cautious.