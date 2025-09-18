Next Article
Stryker opens new R&D center in Bengaluru, focuses on AI
Business
Stryker, a major name in medical tech, just launched a big new R&D center in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
This 140,000 sq ft facility joins their existing Gurgaon campus and is all about pushing the boundaries of robotics, AI, and digital healthcare.
One highlight: their medical experience center showcases solutions like ICU beds and AEDs to healthcare professionals.
Stryker aims to leverage India's talent pool for innovation
This move shows how serious Stryker is about innovation in India.
Ram Rangarajan, VP at Stryker Global Technology Center, says they're focusing on digital tools and AI to meet worldwide needs.
By working closely with healthcare professionals, Stryker hopes to speed up real-world innovation while tapping into India's growing talent pool.