Stryker opens new R&D center in Bengaluru, focuses on AI Sep 18, 2025

Stryker, a major name in medical tech, just launched a big new R&D center in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

This 140,000 sq ft facility joins their existing Gurgaon campus and is all about pushing the boundaries of robotics, AI, and digital healthcare.

One highlight: their medical experience center showcases solutions like ICU beds and AEDs to healthcare professionals.