Study: 99.8% of executives favor capital-light flexible workspaces amid AI
A new study says almost every executive (99.8%) is actively looking to move real estate costs from fixed to flexible, adopting capital-light models, and choosing flexible workspaces, in the context of the rapid rise of AI.
With 60% of leaders finding it tough to predict how much space they'll need as tech keeps changing, flexibility is quickly becoming the norm.
India leads with 73% AI adoption
India stands out, with 73% of professionals using AI tools, more than anywhere else.
Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are driving this trend, making up nearly half of India's office leasing in early 2026 and set to keep growing.
Hybrid and decentralized workspaces are also on the rise, especially in Tier-two cities like Ahmedabad and Kochi, where flexible centers help companies cut costs by up to 50% and boost productivity by 11%.