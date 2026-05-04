Sudarshan Pharma jumps 3% on NSE after strong Q4 results

Sudarshan Pharma Q4 profit 44.8% ₹10.73cr

The company's net profit for Q4 jumped 44.8% to ₹10.73 crore compared to last year, while revenue climbed 37% to ₹221 crore.

For all of FY26, profit soared by more than 55%, showing solid growth vibes.

The upbeat market mood, thanks to cheaper oil and a rally in auto stocks, also helped Sudarshan's shares gain.