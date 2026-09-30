Sudhir Kumar Jha retires from HDFC Bank September 30 2026
Business
After more than two decades associated with the HDFC Group, Sudhir Kumar Jha has officially retired from HDFC Bank as of September 30, 2026.
The bank recognized his big role in strengthening its legal and compliance framework and ensuring effective management of legal risks, thanking him for his services over the years.
HDFC appoints Jigar Shah general counsel
Taking over from Jha is Jigar Shah, who starts as general counsel on October 1.
His appointment is part of a bigger leadership shuffle at HDFC Group.
With this change, the bank is looking ahead while also giving a respectful nod to Jha's long-standing impact.