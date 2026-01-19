Sun Pharma eyes $10 billion Organon acquisition: Report

Why does this matter?

A deal this size would shake up the pharma world and put an Indian company even more firmly on the global map.

Organon brings $6.4 billion in annual revenue but also carries heavy debt; meanwhile, Sun is coming off a strong year with growing sales and a $45 billion market cap.

There's competition too—Samsung Bioepis was reported to be a bidder late last year but later denied such plans, and Organon does not disclose separate biosimilars revenue.

For anyone watching how Indian companies are stepping up internationally (or curious about big moves in healthcare), this one's worth following.