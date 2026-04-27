Sun Pharma seals India's biggest overseas acquisition in 20 years

Market expansion

The deal will help Sun expand into high-margin areas

The acquisition of Organon will significantly strengthen Sun Pharma's presence in the biosimilars market and women's health space. The Indian company has already established its presence in dermatology, onco-dermatology, and ophthalmology businesses. However, an Organon buyout will help it expand into high-margin areas with less competition. The deal is also expected to boost Sun's innovative research medicines portfolio in the US. Organon, listed in New York, focuses on women's health in areas such as breast cancer, contraception, osteoporosis and menopause.