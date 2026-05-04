Sun TV down nearly 9% amid likely DMK power loss

Shares at ₹551.2 below 200-day average

With shares now at ₹551.2 (below the key 200-day average), Sun TV is feeling the heat.

Trading volume shot up to over 5.5 lakh shares, way above normal, as people reacted to big changes in state politics.

Right now, Vijay's TVK is leading with 98 seats, ADMK alliance follows with 71, and DMK trails at 63.