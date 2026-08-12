Sun TV posts 17% Q1 profit rise to ₹619cr
Sun TV Network kicked off fiscal 2027 with a strong first quarter, posting a 17% rise in net profit to ₹619 crore.
This boost came from higher revenues across the board: overall operations were up 13% year-over-year, hitting ₹1,458 crore.
Both subscriptions and ad revenues grew too, showing that people are still tuning in and advertisers are sticking around.
Sun TV cricket franchises bring ₹630cr
A big chunk of this growth came from Sun TV's cricket franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and their international teams, which brought in ₹630 crore this quarter (up from ₹473 crore last year).
The company also announced a ₹5-per-share interim dividend for its investors.
With channels in seven languages and FM radio stations across India, Sun TV is keeping its spot as one of the country's top media players, even if its shares dipped slightly to ₹477.