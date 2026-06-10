Super Micro Computer seeks $7B to build $39B AI servers

Super Micro Computer unveils offering mix

The plan is a mix: depositary shares ($3.75 billion), common stock ($1.25 billion), and an at-the-market offering (up to $2 billion), with the last part starting no earlier than the third quarter.

Some of the funds might also go toward paying off debt or other expenses.

Still, investors seemed a bit wary: Supermicro's stock dropped 8% after the news.