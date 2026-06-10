Super Micro Computer seeks $7B to build $39B AI servers
Super Micro Computer is looking to raise $7 billion so it can build enough advanced AI servers to fill $39 billion in orders from over 20 customers.
Basically, as tech companies race to power up their data centers for AI tools and chatbots, Supermicro needs serious cash to stay ahead.
Super Micro Computer unveils offering mix
The plan is a mix: depositary shares ($3.75 billion), common stock ($1.25 billion), and an at-the-market offering (up to $2 billion), with the last part starting no earlier than the third quarter.
Some of the funds might also go toward paying off debt or other expenses.
Still, investors seemed a bit wary: Supermicro's stock dropped 8% after the news.
Alphabet joins AI data center scramble
Supermicro isn't alone: tech giants like Alphabet just moved to raise billions too.
It's all part of the scramble to build out bigger, faster data centers for the next wave of AI apps.