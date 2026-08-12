Super Micro forecasts $65B-$72B fiscal 2027 revenue amid AI demand
Super Micro Computer is predicting a huge jump in revenue, forecast fiscal 2027 revenue between $65 billion and $72 billion, blowing past what analysts expected.
The reason? Tech and cloud companies are racing to upgrade their AI infrastructure, and Super Micro's AI-optimized servers are in high demand.
Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $730 billion this year.
Super Micro posts $11.12B quarterly revenue
In the last quarter, Super Micro nearly doubled its revenue to $11.12 billion and grew its roster of big-spending clients from four to nine.
Even though short-term customer delays in power, cooling, and networking, Super Micro's margins beat expectations.
After sharing its optimistic forecast, Super Micro's stock price jumped 7%, a sign investors believe it can keep winning in the fast-evolving AI market.