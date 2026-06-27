'Superfluous exercise': Ex-chairman of HDFC Bank slams legal review 

Resignation details

Mis-selling of Credit Suisse bonds

Chakraborty, who joined the HDFC Bank board in May 2021, had resigned as chairman of India's largest private lender in March. His resignation letter didn't elaborate on the reasons, but he later hinted on national television at "mis-selling" of Credit Suisse's perpetual bonds as a possible conflict with the bank's management. The former chairman has since maintained that his resignation letter "should be read in its entirety" and was not meant to imply anything specific.