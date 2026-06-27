'Superfluous exercise': Ex-chairman of HDFC Bank slams legal review
What's the story
Atanu Chakraborty, the former chairman of HDFC Bank, has criticized the bank's decision to appoint external law firms for a legal review. He called it a "superfluous exercise," saying he refrained from commenting because the bank didn't share the terms of reference or legal basis for such a review. Chakraborty had resigned in March citing "certain happenings and practices within the bank" that didn't align with his values and ethics.
Resignation details
Mis-selling of Credit Suisse bonds
Chakraborty, who joined the HDFC Bank board in May 2021, had resigned as chairman of India's largest private lender in March. His resignation letter didn't elaborate on the reasons, but he later hinted on national television at "mis-selling" of Credit Suisse's perpetual bonds as a possible conflict with the bank's management. The former chairman has since maintained that his resignation letter "should be read in its entirety" and was not meant to imply anything specific.
Review results
No basis for Chakraborty's statement
The external law firms, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. conducted a legal review for HDFC Bank. They found no basis for Chakraborty's statement in their findings. The bank said its board and the external law firms had requested Chakraborty to speak with them as part of the legal review process but he never did so.
Review skepticism
Mere compliance exercise, says Chakraborty
Chakraborty questioned the purpose of the legal review, asking what could have been discovered from meeting minutes already reviewed by RBI. He also dismissed the appointment of external law firms as a mere compliance exercise. The bank's statement said no contemporaneous support for Chakraborty's statement was found in board or committee minutes, materials reviewed, or communications about these meetings.
Future decisions
Board to decide on Jagdishan's reappointment
With the legal review concluded, HDFC Bank's board is expected to decide on CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment. The decision will be made after considering the legal review findings, which were released on Friday evening. Jagdishan has been with the bank since February 1996 and his current term ends in October.