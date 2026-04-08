Superhuman offers up to $2,000 wellness stipends, attendance rises 57% Business Apr 08, 2026

AI firm Superhuman is offering wellness stipends (up to $2,000 every quarter for full-time office workers and $500 for those coming in two days a week) to encourage people to show up in person.

This move has already boosted daily attendance by 57%, with Chief People Officer Kenny Mendes admitting, "I've been really shocked at how well it's working,"