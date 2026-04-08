Superhuman offers up to $2,000 wellness stipends, attendance rises 57%
Business
AI firm Superhuman is offering wellness stipends (up to $2,000 every quarter for full-time office workers and $500 for those coming in two days a week) to encourage people to show up in person.
This move has already boosted daily attendance by 57%, with Chief People Officer Kenny Mendes admitting, "I've been really shocked at how well it's working,"
Superhuman shifts to stipends and perks
The stipend can go toward things like gym memberships, childcare, or grocery delivery.
Superhuman also provides daily lunch and social hours to make the office more inviting.
Earlier attempts at mandatory office returns fell flat, even though most staff lived nearby, so the company switched gears after listening to employee feedback about real-life hurdles like parking costs and desk setups.