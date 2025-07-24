SuperK gets ₹100 crore from Mithun Sacheti, Binny Bansal
SuperK, a budget retail chain from Andhra Pradesh, just scored ₹100 crore in Series B funding.
The round was co-led by Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures and Mithun Sacheti, with support from cricketer Shubman Gill, Blume Ventures, and Xeed Ventures.
This fresh capital is set to boost SuperK's reach into newer towns and adjacent categories.
SuperK's tech-first model targets India's massive grocery market
SuperK runs 130 franchisee-led stores in over 80 towns, making groceries more affordable for smaller cities.
Their tech-first model helps local entrepreneurs open supermarkets with shared branding and streamlined supply chains—tapping into India's massive ₹600 billion grocery market that's still mostly unorganized.
SuperK to hire more people, expand into new regions
With the new funds, SuperK plans to hire more talent and expand into new regions and product categories.
It's a sign that investors are backing regional brands that know how to make a real impact in untapped markets.