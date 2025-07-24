SuperK gets ₹100 crore from Mithun Sacheti, Binny Bansal

SuperK runs 130 franchisee-led stores in over 80 towns, making groceries more affordable for smaller cities. Their tech-first model helps local entrepreneurs open supermarkets with shared branding and streamlined supply chains—tapping into India's massive ₹600 billion grocery market that's still mostly unorganized.

SuperK to hire more people, expand into new regions

With the new funds, SuperK plans to hire more talent and expand into new regions and product categories.

It's a sign that investors are backing regional brands that know how to make a real impact in untapped markets.