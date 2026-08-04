Superleap raises ₹36cr from Peak XV Partners for AI CRM
Business
Superleap, started in 2024 by three former Unacademy executives, just raised ₹36 crore from Peak XV Partners.
Their Bengaluru-based platform helps big companies switch from old-school CRM systems to smarter, AI-powered tools, without the usual headaches.
Superleap signs 50+ clients including Razorpay
Superleap plans to use the funds to boost its AI tech, grow its team, and expand globally.
CEO Subham Kumar Boundia shared that they've already seen 10-fold growth in one year and signed up 50-plus major clients like Razorpay and Cars24 with high-value deals.
The company is aiming straight at giants like Salesforce and Oracle by making CRM software that automates workflows and actually helps sales teams close more deals.