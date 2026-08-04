Superleap raises ₹36cr from Peak XV Partners for AI CRM

Superleap plans to use the funds to boost its AI tech, grow its team, and expand globally.

CEO Subham Kumar Boundia shared that they've already seen 10-fold growth in one year and signed up 50-plus major clients like Razorpay and Cars24 with high-value deals.

The company is aiming straight at giants like Salesforce and Oracle by making CRM software that automates workflows and actually helps sales teams close more deals.