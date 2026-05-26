Supreme Court allows RIL, government conciliation in $2.81bn gas dispute
Business
The Supreme Court just gave Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Indian government the go-ahead to try settling their massive $2.81 billion gas dispute through friendly talks, instead of a long court battle.
The issue? RIL is accused of taking gas from ONGC's Krishna-Godavari Basin block, but now both sides seem open to sorting things out directly.
CJI bench defers hearing to July
The CJI-led bench has pushed back the big hearing to July, giving RIL and the government time for conciliation talks.
The court made it clear they'd be "We will be most happy if the dispute is resolved through conciliation. If you come out with a settlement, we will dispose of the appeal," so there's hope for an amicable solution without more legal drama.