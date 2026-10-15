Supreme Court backs Bombay HC in Yes Bank AT-1 ₹8,415cr
Business
The Supreme Court has backed a Bombay High Court ruling, stopping Yes Bank from wiping out ₹8,415 crore worth of AT-1 bonds.
This decision clears up how banks should handle these complex financial tools during a crisis, and it's a reminder that even in tough times, banks have to stick to the rules.
AT-1 bonds explained Yes Bank writeoff
AT-1 bonds are higher-risk investments banks use to raise capital and strengthen their balance sheets: think of them as a financial safety net with strings attached.
When Yes Bank's administrator wrote them off in 2020, bondholders pushed back, saying the bank overstepped.
Now, thanks to this ruling, there's more clarity on what banks can and can't do with these bonds in future crises.
It could shape how banks stay stable when things get rough.