Supreme Court delays hearing on Vodafone Idea's ₹9,450cr AGR dues
The Supreme Court has delayed hearing Vodafone Idea's challenge against a fresh ₹9,450 crore demand in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
The government asked for more time to reply.
This new dispute covers financial years 2018 and 2019—even though a 2020 court order had already settled dues up to 2017.
Why it matters
Vodafone Idea says the extra bill repeats amounts they've already paid and has calculation errors.
With the government now owning half of VIL (after converting over ₹53,000 crore of its debt into shares), the company is under huge pressure—its yearly AGR payments are twice what it actually earns in cash.
If things go south, it could shake up India's telecom scene, affecting jobs, investments, and even your mobile service options.
The outcome of this case could influence future rules on how telecoms pay their dues.