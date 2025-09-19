Supreme Court delays hearing on Vodafone Idea's ₹9,450cr AGR dues

Why it matters

Vodafone Idea says the extra bill repeats amounts they've already paid and has calculation errors.

With the government now owning half of VIL (after converting over ₹53,000 crore of its debt into shares), the company is under huge pressure—its yearly AGR payments are twice what it actually earns in cash.

If things go south, it could shake up India's telecom scene, affecting jobs, investments, and even your mobile service options.

The outcome of this case could influence future rules on how telecoms pay their dues.