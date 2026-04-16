No relief for Anil Ambani as SC upholds 'fraud' tag

The Bombay High Court had previously overturned a December 2025 interim order by a single judge, which had temporarily favored Ambani against the banks' decision. However, the Supreme Court clarified that these observations wouldn't affect Ambani's pending civil suit in the High Court.

Case management

SC requests for speedy disposal of civil suit

The Supreme Court also requested the Bombay High Court to expedite the disposal of the civil suit. "We request Bombay High Court that the civil suit be expedited for disposal," the Supreme Court said. "If the petitioner (Anil Ambani) has any other remedy in law, he shall be at liberty to avail the same."