Supreme Court finds Trump-era tariffs illegal, prompting Amazon $600 million refund
Amazon is getting a limited $600 million refund itself, and some affected customers may be automatically reimbursed, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that called Trump-era tariffs from April 2025 illegal.
US Customs and Border Protection established a system to process duty refunds.
As Amazon's finance chief Brian Olsavsky put it, the total refund isn't huge since many of the tariffs hit third-party sellers or were on older inventory.
Amazon will contact eligible customers
If you're eligible, Amazon will reach out, so there's nothing you need to do.
Refunds seem likely to apply to items bought directly from Amazon between late April 2025 and February 2026.
The payout timeline isn't set yet, but you can always check your order history if you're curious.
Amazon giving cash refunds to customers
Unlike most companies, Amazon (along with UPS, DHL, and FedEx) is giving cash refunds straight to customers instead of just offering price cuts or perks.
This move is part of a wider effort to return extra duties collected during the tariff-refund process for importers.