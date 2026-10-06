Supreme Court finds Trump-era tariffs illegal, prompting Amazon $600 million refund

Amazon is getting a limited $600 million refund itself, and some affected customers may be automatically reimbursed, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that called Trump-era tariffs from April 2025 illegal.

US Customs and Border Protection established a system to process duty refunds.

As Amazon's finance chief Brian Olsavsky put it, the total refund isn't huge since many of the tariffs hit third-party sellers or were on older inventory.