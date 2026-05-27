Supreme Court ruling triggers $20.6B tariff refunds via CBP portal

Digital payment gaps delay refunds

Not everything's smooth sailing: more than 4,000 claims are delayed because many importers don't have digital payment systems set up yet.

CBP also corrected an earlier report, lowering the total processed refund claims by $10 billion after spotting a data error.

With about 53 million imports involved, it's a massive job, but CBP says they're working hard to get everyone their money back as soon as possible.