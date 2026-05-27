Supreme Court ruling triggers $20.6B tariff refunds via CBP portal
Business
Big news for importers: the US government is giving back $20.6 billion (with interest!) in tariff refunds, thanks to a Supreme Court decision that struck down some Trump-era tariffs.
The refunds are being handled through a new online portal rolled out by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Digital payment gaps delay refunds
Not everything's smooth sailing: more than 4,000 claims are delayed because many importers don't have digital payment systems set up yet.
CBP also corrected an earlier report, lowering the total processed refund claims by $10 billion after spotting a data error.
With about 53 million imports involved, it's a massive job, but CBP says they're working hard to get everyone their money back as soon as possible.