Supreme Court to hear Vedanta challenge over Jaiprakash Associates takeover
Business
The Supreme Court is set to hear Vedanta's challenge against the Adani Group's takeover of Jaiprakash Associates on April 6.
Even though Vedanta put in a higher initial bid, creditors went with Adani's offer because it included a bigger up-front payment.
Earlier, both the Company Law Tribunal and its appellate body refused to pause the deal.
Vedanta alleges unfair insolvency process
Vedanta says the whole process was unfair, opaque, and inequitable and didn't get creditors the best value, arguing things weren't exactly transparent.
This isn't just about two big companies, since it's one of India's largest insolvency cases; whatever the Supreme Court decides could shape how future business takeovers are handled in India.