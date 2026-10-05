Suresh Sethi highlights trust in AI payments in India
Business
India's digital payments are about to get a big upgrade: AI agents will soon be able to make purchases and decisions for you, but only if people trust the system.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Visa's Suresh Sethi highlighted how building trust is key as we move toward these smarter, autonomous transactions.
Visa developing intelligent commerce
Visa is developing Visa Intelligent Commerce to help AI agents and businesses interact securely using trusted IDs and certifications.
They're also introducing Visa Payment Pass Keys for stronger authentication under an RBI regulation.
Tokenization will play a big part too, keeping your payment information safe behind digital shields as AI takes on more of the heavy lifting.