Violent attacks on crypto holders surge 33% globally
What's the story
The world of cryptocurrency is witnessing a worrying trend: a rise in violent attacks against crypto holders. According to a report by blockchain security firm CertiK, such physical assaults have surged by 33% globally in the first half of 2026. The losses from these attacks have also skyrocketed to $124 million, up from just $10.5 million during the same period last year.
Geographic focus
France at the epicenter of this trend
France has emerged as the epicenter of this disturbing trend, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the publicly reported cases with 33 attacks.
CertiK's report is based on verified incidents identified through law enforcement disclosures, court documents, reputable media reports, and victim testimony.
However, it is important to note that many attacks go unreported, and these figures may not accurately reflect the true scale of the threat.
Evolving tactics
Attackers increasingly believe physical coercion can produce outsized returns
The report also highlights a shift in criminal behavior, with attackers going after bigger targets and reaping larger payouts.
This change has forced the cryptocurrency industry to rethink its security measures.
"The trend suggests that attackers increasingly believe that physical coercion can produce outsized returns," CertiK researchers said, adding this has changed "criminal economics."
Rising threat
Home invasions fastest-growing form of crypto-related violence
Home invasions have now become the fastest-growing form of crypto-related violence, overtaking kidnappings.
CertiK verified 20 publicly reported cases in the first half of this year, compared to just one in the same period last year.
One such attack in March involved a couple from Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt who were beaten inside their home and forced to transfer some $1 million worth of Bitcoin.
Information gathering
Criminals now linking crypto holders with personal information
The increase in losses also indicates that criminals are becoming more selective.
They are now spending time piecing together blockchain records, leaked customer databases, social media profiles, and public records to create detailed profiles of potential victims.
"The important thing is that criminals can now link crypto holders with personal information like home addresses," said Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK and a computer science professor at Columbia University.
Criminal networks
Increasing sophistication of attacks
The increasing sophistication of these attacks has made crypto crime more different from random robberies, with many incidents now involving organized crime.
A single case may involve recruiting a local crew, using data brokers to supply personal information, and then transferring stolen funds to money launderers.
French investigations have also uncovered cases involving minors who were recruited by remote organizers.