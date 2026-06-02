Survey finds 41% of urban Indians stressed pursuing financial goals
A recent survey shows that 41% of urban Indians feel pursuing financial goals causes them stress and anxiety.
Out of five health areas measured, financial well-being scored the lowest (just 62 out of 100), lagging behind both physical and social health.
For many young adults, things like education loans and early-career salaries make money worries even tougher.
Study describes 'Health debt trap'
The study talks about a "Health Debt Trap," where worrying about money leads to worse physical health, and more spending on things like healthy food or check-ups only adds to the pressure.
Around 40% said stress and anxiety was negatively affecting their physical health, and an equal proportion said reduced time with family and friends had affected their work or academic progress.
Financial health is the area people most want to improve.