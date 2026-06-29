Survey finds Indian startups most stressed about data governance rules

Compliance costs eating into startup budgets

All this red tape isn't just paperwork. It's expensive.

Nearly 88% of startups surveyed said digital regulations have created operational constraints, and 75% reported higher compliance spending, with most now spending more on compliance than ever before.

Over half report that more than 5% of their operating budget goes to meeting these requirements, which means less cash for launching products or building cool new features.

It's also getting harder (and pricier) to hire talent in areas like data security, and investor confidence is taking a hit as fundraising becomes trickier.