Survey of 12,000: CEOs expect AI cuts within 2 years

Major companies cut 50,000 roles

Major companies like Amazon, Snap, and Pinterest have already cut jobs as part of their AI push: about 50,000 roles were affected in 2025 alone.

While tech and finance are hit hardest, there's a silver lining: jobs that blend human skills with AI are actually becoming more popular.

Still, many workers worry about being left behind; more than one-third say they'd consider quitting if they felt disadvantaged compared with colleagues better equipped to use AI tools.

And with younger employees feeling these changes most, learning to work alongside AI is quickly becoming a must-have skill.