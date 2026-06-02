Survey of 12,000: CEOs expect AI cuts within 2 years
A new global survey says nearly every CEO expects AI to bring job cuts in the next two years.
Out of around 12,000 senior executives, human resources professionals, and employees surveyed, almost all are gearing up for big changes as companies rush to add more AI and automation into their daily work.
Major companies cut 50,000 roles
Major companies like Amazon, Snap, and Pinterest have already cut jobs as part of their AI push: about 50,000 roles were affected in 2025 alone.
While tech and finance are hit hardest, there's a silver lining: jobs that blend human skills with AI are actually becoming more popular.
Still, many workers worry about being left behind; more than one-third say they'd consider quitting if they felt disadvantaged compared with colleagues better equipped to use AI tools.
And with younger employees feeling these changes most, learning to work alongside AI is quickly becoming a must-have skill.