Survey of 159 economists finds AI could lower employment rates

NYU's Robert Seamans urges policy talks

The study predicts there's nearly a 50-50 chance that AI will be handling complex tasks by 2030, with a smaller but real shot at even faster progress that could push labor force participation below 60%.

NYU's Robert Seamans says it's time for serious policy talks to get ahead of these shifts, though researchers add that while inequality might rise, we're not necessarily headed for a dystopian future.