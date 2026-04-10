Survey of 159 economists finds AI could lower employment rates
Business
A new study says many of the economists surveyed now see artificial intelligence (AI) as a real game-changer for the job market.
After surveying 159 experts, researchers found broad agreement that as AI gets smarter, it could mean fewer jobs and lower employment rates in the coming years.
NYU's Robert Seamans urges policy talks
The study predicts there's nearly a 50-50 chance that AI will be handling complex tasks by 2030, with a smaller but real shot at even faster progress that could push labor force participation below 60%.
NYU's Robert Seamans says it's time for serious policy talks to get ahead of these shifts, though researchers add that while inequality might rise, we're not necessarily headed for a dystopian future.