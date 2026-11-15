Suryoday, Ujjivan, Utkarsh offer FDs up to 8.25% per year
Thinking about where to park your savings?
Small finance banks like Suryoday, Ujjivan, and Utkarsh are now offering fixed deposit (FD) rates up to 8.25% per year, higher than most big banks.
If you're a senior citizen, the rates get even sweeter.
ICICI HDFC FD rates near 6.6%
Big names like ICICI and HDFC max out around 6.6%, while Bank of India goes higher, while SBI offers a lower rate.
Even popular government schemes offer slightly less than these small banks right now.
Just remember: before jumping in, check things like deposit insurance, lock-in periods, and withdrawal rules so your money stays safe and accessible when you need it.