Sussex businessman Zoli Rutter lost £14,244 from Claude credit purchases

More fraudulent transactions slipped through before Metro Bank finally froze his card the next day.

After media attention, the bank gave Rutter a temporary refund and Anthropic, the company behind Claude, returned the stolen money, saying it had no evidence the compromised card details came from its own systems.

Metro Bank admitted they fell short and offered Rutter £300 compensation, plus said it has taken steps to prevent delays in cards being blocked.

Report any unauthorized payments to your bank right away to help stop further losses.