Sutherland Spaceport Ltd is being wound up after Orbex administration Business Jun 02, 2026

Sutherland Spaceport Ltd. (SSL), set up to run a planned satellite launch facility in the north-west Highlands, is closing for good.

Even though it got planning approval, the project never took off, and now SSL's assets will be sold.

Administrators confirmed on June 2 that SSL is being wound up after its parent company, Orbex, was placed into administration earlier this year.