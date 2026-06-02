Sutherland Spaceport Ltd is being wound up after Orbex administration
Sutherland Spaceport Ltd. (SSL), set up to run a planned satellite launch facility in the north-west Highlands, is closing for good.
Even though it got planning approval, the project never took off, and now SSL's assets will be sold.
Administrators confirmed on June 2 that SSL is being wound up after its parent company, Orbex, was placed into administration earlier this year.
Orbex administrators received 15 offers
Orbex started in 2015, aiming to launch small satellites with its Prime rocket.
The company had 163 staff across the UK, but most lost their jobs when Orbex entered administration.
Since then, administrators have received 15 offers for parts of Orbex and are working to sell off assets.
The liquidation process kicked off and is focused on wrapping things up efficiently for everyone involved.