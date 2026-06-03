Suzlon rolls out 'Suzlon 2.0' to expand renewables by FY2031

Suzlon targets 40% India wind market

They're going after a big slice (40%) of India's wind market and want to score 3 GW in export orders, especially from Europe and Australia.

Suzlon's also branching out into solar power, battery storage (with plans for their own facility by 2027), and smarter energy management.

Wind will stay at the heart of things with new high-tech turbines, while they boost their engineering and project skills to hit these ambitious targets.