Suzlon rolls out 'Suzlon 2.0' to expand renewables by FY2031
Business
Suzlon just rolled out its "Suzlon 2.0" plan, aiming to become a major player in renewable energy by fiscal 2031.
They're shooting for 10 GW in annual green energy sales, expanding their order book to 15 GW from the current 5.7 GW, and managing a massive 70 GW of renewable assets — all in the next few years.
Suzlon targets 40% India wind market
They're going after a big slice (40%) of India's wind market and want to score 3 GW in export orders, especially from Europe and Australia.
Suzlon's also branching out into solar power, battery storage (with plans for their own facility by 2027), and smarter energy management.
Wind will stay at the heart of things with new high-tech turbines, while they boost their engineering and project skills to hit these ambitious targets.