Svatantra Microfin plans ₹3,000 crore IPO
Svatantra Microfin, led by Ananya Birla, is planning to raise over ₹3,000 crore through an IPO—mixing both fresh shares and existing ones.
The company recently reported a profit of ₹419 crore in FY25 and had a loan book of ₹15,700 crore in FY26.
Strong growth in disbursements and customer base
Started in 2013, Svatantra is India's first RBI-registered microfinance NBFC. It gives collateral-free loans to women through Joint Liability Groups and now serves over 4 million customers across 19 states with 2,064 branches.
The company has seen strong growth—disbursing ₹19,600 crore in FY26.
Major acquisition and funding in last 2 years
After the buyout of Chaitanya (date not specified) and raising ₹1,930 crore from Advent/Multiples (agreement signed on March 4, 2024), Svatantra has expanded its operations.
It had combined assets under management of ₹14,902 crore for 2024-25 and further cemented its spot as a major player in microfinance.