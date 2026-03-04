Svatantra Microfin plans ₹3,000 crore IPO

Started in 2013, Svatantra is India's first RBI-registered microfinance NBFC. It gives collateral-free loans to women through Joint Liability Groups and now serves over 4 million customers across 19 states with 2,064 branches. The company has seen strong growth—disbursing ₹19,600 crore in FY26.

Major acquisition and funding in last 2 years

After the buyout of Chaitanya (date not specified) and raising ₹1,930 crore from Advent/Multiples (agreement signed on March 4, 2024), Svatantra has expanded its operations.

It had combined assets under management of ₹14,902 crore for 2024-25 and further cemented its spot as a major player in microfinance.