Swara Baby Products secures SEBI approval for 1000 cr IPO
Business
Swara Baby Products, a major name in India's disposable hygiene space (think diapers and more), just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch a ₹1,000 crore IPO.
The offer includes ₹500 crore in new shares and another ₹500 crore from existing investors selling their stake.
Notably, FirstCry's parent company Brainbees Solutions is set to sell shares worth ₹300 crore, with Anadya Bon Merchari LLP adding another ₹200 crore.
Swara to fund Madhya Pradesh factory
Swara plans to use the funds to build a new factory in Madhya Pradesh, pay off some debt, and invest in future growth, including possible acquisitions.
Founded in 2018, the company has quickly become a big player in India's hygiene market, reporting a 23% jump in revenue in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹1,163.9 crore.