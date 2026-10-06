Swara Baby Products secures SEBI approval for 1000 cr IPO

Swara Baby Products, a major name in India's disposable hygiene space (think diapers and more), just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch a ₹1,000 crore IPO.

The offer includes ₹500 crore in new shares and another ₹500 crore from existing investors selling their stake.

Notably, FirstCry's parent company Brainbees Solutions is set to sell shares worth ₹300 crore, with Anadya Bon Merchari LLP adding another ₹200 crore.