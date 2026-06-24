Swarnagiri, India's first private gold mine, begins operations

Economic impact

Boost to local economy and state revenue

The Swarnagiri gold mining project is expected to provide jobs for some 700 people, with nearly 80% of the workforce coming from local communities. The Andhra Pradesh government is also likely to benefit through royalties and other statutory payments linked to gold production. Officials estimate that the state could earn around ₹57 crore annually from a production level of 400kg of gold and up to ₹144 crore if output reaches 900kg.