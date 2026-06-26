Swatch seeks $170M from Samsung in smartwatch design dispute
What's the story
Swiss watchmaker Swatch has filed a lawsuit against South Korean tech giant Samsung, seeking $170 million in damages. The company alleges that Samsung's smartwatches and related products violate its intellectual property rights by imitating the design and branding of its iconic timepieces. The case is before the High Court in London and highlights the growing tension between traditional watchmakers and tech companies.
Misrepresentation claims
Misleading consumers
Swatch claims that Samsung's products mislead consumers into thinking they are affiliated with or endorsed by the Swatch brand. The lawsuit comes as a response to the increasing overlap between wearable technology and luxury watches. It also highlights the difficulties established brands face in adapting to a rapidly changing market where digital and physical products increasingly overlap.
Legal battle
Samsung to defend itself
In response to the allegations, Samsung has said it will defend itself vigorously. The tech giant maintains that its products are distinct and do not infringe on Swatch's trademarks. As the legal battle continues, industry experts will be closely watching its potential impact on both companies as well as the wider market for smartwatches and luxury timepieces.
Past judgment
Previous ruling on trademark infringement
Notably, a British judge had ruled in 2022 that Samsung was liable for trademark infringement over third-party apps available on its smartwatches. These apps allowed users to replicate popular models from Swatch-owned brands such as Omega and Tissot. The upcoming ruling in this case could pave the way for a similar Swatch claim against a Samsung subsidiary in the US.