Sweden's EQT Group to invest $50B in India by 2030

EQT Group plans to invest at least $2 billion annually in India until 2030.

The firm intends to acquire companies across various sectors, including industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and sports franchises.

Salata said the firm's investment in data centers alone is about $10 billion since December 2024.

EQT-backed EdgeConneX has also partnered with Adani Group to create green data center capacity in India through a joint venture established in 2021.