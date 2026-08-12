Swedish startup Lovable raises $400 million, valuation doubles to $13.3B
Swedish startup Lovable, known for its vibe-coding tech, has landed a massive $400 million in new funding, doubling its value to $13.3 billion since December 2025.
The round was co-led by Menlo Ventures and the EQT-managed Scaleup Europe Fund, with big names like Tencent and Balderton Capital also joining in.
Lovable projects $600 million ARR, expands hiring
CEO and co-founder Anton Osika says the fresh cash will help boost their product, team, and infrastructure.
Lovable's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has jumped from $200 million to a projected $600 million, powering over 60 million projects and supporting apps with 900 million monthly visits.
They're working with giants like NVIDIA and Adidas, and plan to grow the team to 450 people this year, especially in machine learning and security roles.