Sweeney's 'Euphoria' ads push Novig to $2 billion valuation

While the ads grabbed attention, they also sparked criticism for how women are portrayed, leading Sweeney to lose over 200,000 Instagram followers.

Some athletes like Amy Hunt and Ariarne Titmus responded by highlighting their own achievements instead.

Despite the pushback, supporters like Megyn Kelly defended the marketing move.

Novig's CEO, Jacob Fortinsky, said, "It really was Sydney who's driving a lot of the visuals and the messaging," and "We're a prediction market that's focused on sports, and that was the story she was communicating."