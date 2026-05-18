Swiggy alters governance, seeks IOCC status to protect quick commerce

Prosus and SoftBank face governance limits

Foreign investors like Prosus (32%) and SoftBank (8%) own big chunks of Swiggy, so the company is updating agreements to limit their say in governance, including who gets a seat on the board.

This helps keep control with Indian shareholders and avoids regulatory headaches.

Swiggy isn't alone here: Eternal, the parent of Blinkit and Zomato, has made similar changes to stay on the right side of these rules while still having global investors on board.